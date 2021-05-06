NBC15 News earns 4 Regional Murrow Awards, including Best Newscast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The 2021 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards saw WMTV’s NBC15 News team take home more top honors than any other news station in its division. The results for the four-state region – which includes Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota as well as Wisconsin – saw the station claim four first-place awards.

Best Newscast

Waking up with NBC15 News The Morning Show got another ringing endorsement. Less than a week after winning as the state’s best morning show in a market its size, The Morning Show team earned an even bigger honor at the Murrow Awards, grabbing the Regional Murrow Award for Best Newscast crown.

Best Feature Reporting

The Morning Show anchor Isabel Lawrence was also recognized for Best Feature Reporting for Making a Difference piece, Mama Gerry retires after serving Madison community for decades, a tale of the now avid-bowler Geraldine Bernard – better known as ‘Mama Gerry.’ Bernard spent decades of her life giving back, spending 35 years in education and then running a food pantry well into retirement.

Best Sports Reporting

Weekend Sports Anchor George Balekji was honored with Best Sports Reporting. His story, Lepay uses voice to promote Alzheimer’s research, featured University of Wisconsin announcer Matt Lepay and how he spent the past three years using his voice to do so much more than calling Badgers game by promoting UW Health’s research in finding a way to defeat Alzheimer’s Disease.

Best Ongoing Coverage

The ongoing coverage of the social justice movement and violent demonstrations that gripped Madison last summer was named the Best Continuing Coverage of 2020 across those four states.

A Big Weekend Too

Over the weekend, the Wisconsin Broadcasters Association recognized WMTV-TV as the state’s ‘News Operation of the Year’ among medium market television.

Like the Murrow Awards, NBC15 News The Morning Show also took home the WBA’s Best Morning Show honors and the Matt Lepay story won its Best Sports Reporting category. Click here for the full list of WBA winners.

