Republicans to scrap Evers’ priorities, start writing budget

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ priorities are slated to be killed by the Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee.

Lawmakers are taking their first votes Thursday in writing the next state budget.

Some of the initiatives had included legalizing marijuana, raising $1 billion in taxes, and expanding collective bargaining rights.

Republicans intend to essentially scrap the Democratic governor’s entire two-year proposal and instead build off the current budget.

The Joint Finance Committee will vote to remove nearly 400 of Evers’ proposals. Evers, in a Thursday letter to Republican leaders, called their plans to gut his budget “ill-advised.” Republicans say they are also eyeing a tax cut.

The Legislature will likely vote on the budget sometime in June or early July.

