Rush hour arrest: Armed suspect captured alongside busy Madison road

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Dept. officers captured a 33-year-old suspect who was threatening to harm himself with a handgun as he walked along a busy S. Stoughton Rd. during rush hour Thursday morning.

The department’s initial report indicated officers used a taser and brought in a K-9 unit to take the armed man into custody shortly after 8 a.m. near where Stoughton Rd. intersects with Pflaum Rd.

His arrest came several blocks from where police started their pursuit, according to the report. The man had been a person of interest in what was described as a violent domestic incident. When officers spotted him, the man allegedly fled in his car, but was forced to abandoned it after police laid down spike strips that shredded his tires.

Getting out of his car, the man, whose name was not released, pointed the gun at his head and started walking away from the officers before they were able to detain him, the report stated.

The suspect was booked into the Dane Co. jail on felony counts related to the domestic incident as well as fleeing & eluding and possession of a firearm by a felon.

