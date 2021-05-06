Advertisement

Summerfest releases lineup for 2021 festival

(KFYR)
By Bremen Keasey
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Milwaukee’s annual Summerfest announced their 2021 festival lineup this morning, with a mix of new and old as headliners.

Some of the first names on the list are the Jonas Brothers and Dave Matthews Band. The Jonas Brothers will kick off the festival’s second weekend starting September 8, while Dave Matthews Band will start the last weekend on September 15.

There are still some gaps in the schedule as well.

Some other big names joining the lineup are Chance the Rapper, Miley Cyrus, Luke Bryan and Zac Brown Band.

Tickets are now on sale, prices start at $57.

The festival runs on three weekends in September.

Starting the weekend of September 2, and ending on the weekend of September 16.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
Medical examiner identifies Stoughton woman killed in Janesville wreck

Latest News

2 Sheboygan teens killed in Columbia Co. crash
Lots of sunshine is on the way into the weekend, below average temperatures are expected for...
Sunshine and Cool Temperatures This Weekend
Suspect on the run in Sauk City after crashing a car
Sun Prairie police investigate a death.
Sun Prairie PD investigate death near South Legacy Way