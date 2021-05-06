Sun Prairie PD investigate near South Legacy Way

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of South Legacy Way Wednesday night due to an active investigation.

The police department sent out the alert around 8:30 p.m. asking people to avoid the area.

The alert noted that the investigation has minimal to no known threat to life or property.

NBC15 is sending a crew to the scene and will update this story as details develop.

