Sunshine and Cool Temperatures This Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low pressure will pass through the state of Wisconsin early today. Showers will be likely early Thursday morning over all of southern Wisconsin. These showers will come to an end from west to east across the region. As the low moves off to the east, partial sunshine will return for the afternoon. Cooler temperatures will hang on through the rest of the week and into the first part of next week. Highs during this period will be in the 50s. The average highs are now in the middle 60s. The weekend is looking good with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. There is only a slight chance of a shower Saturday night.

Lots of sunshine is on the way into the weekend, below average temperatures are expected for the next seven days. (wmtv weather)

Today: Showers early, then partly cloudy. High 57. Wind: Northerly 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low:41. Wind: Northwesterly 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 59.

