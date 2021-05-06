Advertisement

Suspect on the run in Sauk City after crashing a car

(WAVE 3 News)
By Slone Salerno
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is on the run in Sauk City, after authorities say they crashed their car.

Wisconsin State Patrol tells us, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, on I-90/94 near mile marker 99.

The agency adds the suspect was traveling eastbound when the crash happened.

After the crash, State Patrol says the suspect ran away from the scene on foot.

The suspect is still at large.

According to Wisconsin DOT the crash closed the lanes in both directions, and both were re-opened shortly after.

State Patrol did not say why the person who ran away after crashing their car is considered a suspect, or if they are dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
Medical examiner identifies Stoughton woman killed in Janesville wreck

Latest News

2 Sheboygan teens killed in Columbia Co. crash
Lots of sunshine is on the way into the weekend, below average temperatures are expected for...
Sunshine and Cool Temperatures This Weekend
Sun Prairie police investigate a death.
Sun Prairie PD investigate death near South Legacy Way
(Photo by Kathleen Serie)
Certain pet food brands become hard to find amid COVID-19 pandemic