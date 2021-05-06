Suspect on the run in Sauk City after crashing a car

SAUK CITY, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is on the run in Sauk City, after authorities say they crashed their car.

Wisconsin State Patrol tells us, the single-vehicle crash happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning, on I-90/94 near mile marker 99.

The agency adds the suspect was traveling eastbound when the crash happened.

After the crash, State Patrol says the suspect ran away from the scene on foot.

The suspect is still at large.

According to Wisconsin DOT the crash closed the lanes in both directions, and both were re-opened shortly after.

State Patrol did not say why the person who ran away after crashing their car is considered a suspect, or if they are dangerous.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.