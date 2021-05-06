Advertisement

Two found dead in Sun Prairie home

Sun Prairie police investigate a death.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police Department reports two people are dead Thursday after officers were called to a welfare check at a home Wednesday night.

According to the department’s report, officers were called around 5:45 p.m. for the welfare check.

Sun Prairie Police are investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man, both with gunshot wounds, in a residence near the intersection of South Legacy Way and Blue Aster Boulevard. Evidence suggests the wounds to the man are self inflicted, officers add.

Authorities also believe this is an isolated incident.

The police department is still investigating the scene and are conducting interviews. Officials will release more information as updates develop.

Sun Prairie Police Dept. was assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, the state Dept. of Justice and Division of Criminal Investigation.

Anyone who has information on this shooting is urged to call the Sun Prairie Police Department Non-Emergency Line at 608-837-7336, or anonymously at (608) 837-6300.

