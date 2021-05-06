Wisconsin health officials order fraction of allotted vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have ordered only a fraction of their allotted COVID-19 vaccine doses for next week in another sign of plateauing interest in the vaccine.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced earlier this week that it would shift doses from states with lower demand to states with more interest.

Wisconsin has been allocated 86,580 Pfizer doses and 65,900 Moderna doses and 10,200 Johnson & Johnson doses for the week starting Monday. State Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said the state has ordered 9,120 Pfizer doses, 2,070 Moderna doses and just 2,100 Johnson & Johnson doses.

Type Allotted Ordered % of allotment Pfizer 86,580 9,120 10.5% Moderna 65,900 2,070 3.1% Johnson & Johnson 10,200 2,100 20.6%

Goodsitt said demand for vaccines in the state is softening, noting that one in three Wisconsin residents are now fully vaccinated.

Dept. of Health Services’ numbers released Thursday indicate nearly 44% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 35.8% of residents have already completed their vaccine series.

