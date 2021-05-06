Advertisement

Wisconsin health officials order fraction of allotted vaccine doses

Comparison of vaccinations allocated vs. ordered.
Comparison of vaccinations allocated vs. ordered.(WMTV-TV/Made in Flourish)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials have ordered only a fraction of their allotted COVID-19 vaccine doses for next week in another sign of plateauing interest in the vaccine.

President Joe Biden’s administration announced earlier this week that it would shift doses from states with lower demand to states with more interest.

Wisconsin has been allocated 86,580 Pfizer doses and 65,900 Moderna doses and 10,200 Johnson & Johnson doses for the week starting Monday. State Department of Health Services spokeswoman Elizabeth Goodsitt said the state has ordered 9,120 Pfizer doses, 2,070 Moderna doses and just 2,100 Johnson & Johnson doses.

TypeAllottedOrdered% of allotment
Pfizer86,5809,12010.5%
Moderna65,9002,0703.1%
Johnson & Johnson10,2002,10020.6%

Goodsitt said demand for vaccines in the state is softening, noting that one in three Wisconsin residents are now fully vaccinated.

Dept. of Health Services’ numbers released Thursday indicate nearly 44% of Wisconsinites have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 35.8% of residents have already completed their vaccine series.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

UW-Madison professor says rising case numbers are not a reason to panic.
Number of COVID-19 variants first detected in U.K. soars in Wis.
Dane Co. braces for FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines for 12-15-year-olds
People heading to Fox Cities Exhibition Center for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Fox Cities COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering shot and beer chaser
Ending Deaths from Despair, new task force discusses crises in Dane County