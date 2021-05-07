Armed suspect arrested alongside Stoughton Rd. accused of attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 33-year-old man arrested as he allegedly walked along a crowded Stoughton Rd. with a gun to his head reportedly told the Madison police officers that he would have preferred that they had shot him, quoting him as saying something akin to he wished they “would’ve mixed up your gun for your taser.”

The officers had instead been able to take him into custody using an electronic control device and a K9 unit, a fact the Madison Police Department was quick to recognize. In its initial report, the department complimented the officers for detaining the suspect without using lethal force and “avoiding what could have ended in tragedy.”

The new details come as the police department offers an update to the Thursday morning arrest of Trendell Johnson, which came following a reported domestic violence incident and brief police chase that ended around 8:10 a.m., next to rush hour traffic on S. Stoughton Rd., near the Pflaum Rd. intersection.

Following his arrest and a stop at a local hospital to confirm that he had not suffered any serious injuries, Johnson was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts including attempted 1st degree intentional homicide, false imprisonment, and strangulation.

Johnson is accused of choking his victim and holding a knife to that person’s face during a domestic violence attack in the 5000 block of Camden Rd. Following the report of the incident, MPD officers spotted Johnson’s vehicle and set up spike strips around it. When an officer initiated a stop on the vehicle, the suspect allegedly tried to drive off, running over one of the strips and blowing out all four tires.

According to the police report, Johnson got out of the vehicle and put a handgun into his mouth and started pulling the trigger while walking backwards, next to Stoughton Rd. The gun never fired and investigators later determined Johnson had been unable to disengage its safety.

At that point, the K9 unit was called in and as Johnson tried to fight it off, the officers deployed the electronic device and were able to take Johnson into custody. As he was being arrested, the report states Johnson continued making comments about wishing the officers had shot him and about mistaking the gun for a taser, an apparent reference to the deadly shooting of Daunte Wright in Minnesota last month.

In addition to acknowledging the K9 unit and its patrol services for being able to capture Johnson, the police department also thanked the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office for its assistance on the scene and the community members whose assistance helped lead to Johnson’s arrest.

