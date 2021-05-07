Advertisement

Community encouraged to take moment of silence for health care heroes next week

SSM Health begins administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after receiving their first shipment...
SSM Health begins administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine after receiving their first shipment on December 15, 2020.(SSM Health)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is encouraging Wisconsinites to take a moment of silence on May 10 to honor health care heroes who have served, died or lost a loved one during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The moment of silence will take place at 10 a.m. on May 10 during National Hospital and Health Care Week, the health system explained.

President of SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital- Madison Kyle Nondorf said this observance is meant to show support for those who have supported the community over the past year.

“COVID-19 has tested the strength of health care workers, first responders, essential workers and many others who have put themselves at risk for the betterment of the community,” said Nondorf. “A moment of silence is something simple we can do to honor their daily acts of courage and sacrifice.”

SSM Health will have an in-person ceremony for the moment of silence at St. Mary’s Hospital, featuring speakers that include Nondorf, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

