Darkened Skin; Lightened Hair - Why sunshine has two different impacts on our body

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We’ve all heard of the pesky & dreaded UV rays from the Sun. They damage & age our skin. And if not properly protected, your skin can get burned.

When the sunshine hits our skin and hair, there are two completely different reactions. Since our hair follicles are made up of dead cells, the UV rays break down the melanin which forms the color of our hair. When UV rays hit skin, those cells undergo a process called Facultative Melanogenesis. It’s a three stage process which protects the skin from absorbing too much UV radiation and preparing the body for future exposure to the Sun.

Scientists think this process may have evolved as humans moved around the planet - being exposed to different levels of UV radiation. Without this process, our skin would age much faster & we’d deal with greater sun damage. Scientists also believe we may have adapted to prevent UV breakdown of folic acid - which affects fertility in women & men.

However, this process alone does not provide full protection. If you Facultative Melanogenesis process doesn’t work fast enough, you may end up with sunburn. This happens a lot. Outside of wearing long clothes, sunscreen offers the best protection against harmful UV rays.

Recently, there’s been a lot of discussion & questions about health impacts of sunscreen ingredients and the danger to the environment - especially near coral reefs. Studies on ingredients to-date have been inconclusive and don’t give us a reason to stop using sunscreen. That said, more research has been ordered. And as for environmental damage, it’s true. Some of the ingredients in sunscreen have been linked to coral reef bleaching. As of now, the advice from health professionals is that wearing some sunscreen is better than not wearing any at all.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.