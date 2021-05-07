Advertisement

Elections agency declines to punish Trump for campaign payment to Stormy Daniels

Stormy Daniels received payments from the Trump campaign via Michael Cohen. Cohen was sentenced...
Stormy Daniels received payments from the Trump campaign via Michael Cohen. Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018.(Source: CNN/file)
By Gray News Staff
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Two Democrats from the Federal Election Commission are criticizing Republican members after the commission decided not to punish former president Donald Trump over a payment to Stormy Daniels.

The FEC vote split 2-2 on party lines, with one member not voting and one abstaining.

The vote was taken last month, but the results and statements became public for the first time Thursday.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is an adult movie actress who claimed to have a relationship with Trump.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former fixer, arranged a nondisclosure agreement for which he paid Daniels $130,000, a campaign contribution violation for which he pleaded guilty. Prosecutors said the payment was made at Trump’s direction.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison in 2018 for this and other crimes.

Commission members voted on whether or not to take action against Trump’s campaign for the payment.

The Republicans on the committee said that since Cohen has been punished, “pursuing these matters further was not the best use of agency resources.”

The FEC Democrats slammed the decision, saying, “To conclude that a payment, made 13 days before Election Day to hush up a suddenly newsworthy 10-year-old story, was not campaign-related, without so much as conducting an investigation, defies reality.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

FILE - In this May 8, 2013, file photo, people pause to look at Norwegian Cruise Line's ship,...
Norwegian Cruise Line threatens to skip Florida ports
In this file photo taken Jan. 27, 2020, people are seen arriving at the site of the...
TripAdvisor removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum
Check presentation to NAMI Rocky County members. (Left to right): Holly Sieren, Volunteer and...
Janesville man donates $15,000 to NAMI Rock County
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, a medical worker poses with a vial of the...
WHO panel OKs emergency use of China’s Sinopharm vaccine
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms poses for a photo in her office in Atlanta, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018.
In surprise, Atlanta Mayor Bottoms won’t seek a second term