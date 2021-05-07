FIRST ALERT DAY -Frost Likely Saturday Morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front made its way through the state of Wisconsin early this morning. There were only a few scattered showers that accompanied it. High pressure will build in quickly behind the front and sunshine is expected through the day. This ridge of high pressure will also bring very chilly conditions to the area overnight tonight. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Saturday as widespread frost will be a threat during the early morning hours. Sunshine is expected through most of the day Saturday with clouds increasing later in the day. There will be a slight chance of a shower later Saturday night and early Sunday as low pressure passes by well to the south. The rest of Mother’s Day looks dry, but quite a bit of cloudiness is expected.

Saturday is a First Alert Day with widespread frost expected over the southern part of the state. (wmtv weather)

Below average temperatures are expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s each day. (wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 54. Wind: Nortwesterly 10-15 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Frost likely. Low: 34. Wind: Northerly 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds. High 56.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a morning shower. High 56.

