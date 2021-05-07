First Alert Weather Day: Frosty Conditions Threaten Plants

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -It is often said to hold off on planting until after Mother’s Day. That saying may be especially true as we head into this weekend. A “First Alert Weather Day” has been issued Friday night into Saturday morning for the potential of frost and freezing conditions. Temperatures are expected to fall into the middle 20s to middle 30s across southern Wisconsin leading to widespread frost and isolated freeze conditions.

Overnight lows Friday into Saturday will dip into the middle 20s to middle 30s leading to frost and freeze potential. (WMTV)

It’s not just your flowers that are at risk from the unseasonably cold temperatures. The growing season is well underway meaning everything is vulnerable to damage. Certain plants and crops could see a complete killing if temperatures drop into the middle 20s. Friday nights chilly conditions aren’t the only night of concern as several more nights over the next week will see lows into the 30s.

Several days over the next week will bring frost and freeze potential. (WMTV)

Now is the time to prepare and protect sensitive vegetation. Bring in any plants that you can do so with. If you can’t bring plants inside, cover them up with a cloth blanket or set up a protection box. Avoid using plastic as frost can often still from with that type of material. It is also helpful to water plants Friday evening as that water will help hold warmth in at ground level.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.