Frost/Freeze for Saturday Morning; Rain brushes by Mother’s Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bring in sensitive plants tonight - it’s a First Alert Day! High-pressure moves in tonight - casting away clouds and bringing the winds to a near stand-still. As a result, temperatures plummet into the 20s and 30s - allowing frost and freeze to develop. The National Weather Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the entire NBC15 viewing area through tomorrow morning. Green Lake & Marquette counties are under a Freeze Warning.

Sunshine breaks out for part of Saturday before clouds roll in for the second half of the day. Highs will climb into the mid 50s. Low-pressure develops in the central Plains over the weekend. Southern Wisconsin remains far North of the storm system’s center, but showers may brush by SW Wisconsin & portions of South-Central Wisconsin. As of now, there’s a 30%-40% of rain late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Mother’s Day will feature clouds for everyone with highs settling in the mid 50s.

Meantime, the bulk of the rain stays south of the WI/IL State Line. Expect showers & storms if you travel south into Illinois.

The start to next week appears calm with cooler high temperatures in the lower 50s. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s mid-week. Another disturbance may trigger showers late Wednesday into Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.