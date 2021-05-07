Half of Wisconsinites 55-64 complete COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Half of Wisconsinites ages 55-64 have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

The Department of Health Services reports more than six in ten of Wisconsinites in this age group have received at least one shot. This makes people between the ages of 55-64 the second highest age group in terms of first doses and completed series.

The 65 and older age group is still in the lead with over 81% of people having received at least one dose and over 76% of people with a finished series.

Overall in the state, 36.4% of people have completed their vaccine series and 44.1% of people have received at least one dose.

Of the more than 4.5 million doses that have been administered to residents, 114,939 of them were administered this week.

The weekly number of doses has significantly decreased each week since the week of April 4. That week, there were 424,598 doses administered. Just last week, only 248,480 doses were administered.

Seven-day rolling average dips below 600

The seven-day rolling average for new COVID-19 cases has dropped below 600 for the first time in over a month, DHS reports.

The seven-day rolling average has dropped to 588 Friday, which is the lowest it has been since April 4 when it was at 589.

On Friday, DHS confirmed 662 positive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number ever reported in the state up to 602,265.

Sixty-three people admitted to Wisconsin hospitals due to the virus, as DHS notes the number of COVID-19 patients in Wisconsin ICUs is decreasing. However, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is growing in south Central Wisconsin by 17%.

Of the 6,884 people in the state who have died from COVID-19, DHS adds seven people who have died Friday.

