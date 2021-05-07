Madison, Brookfield mayor hope joint letter highlights bi-partisan need for WI cities

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and her counterpart in the Milwaukee suburb of Brookfield, Mayor Steve Ponto, acknowledge they may not always see eye-to-eye politically. However, in a new op-ed, they express hope that by joining forces they can convince state lawmakers of the bipartisan urgency of their message: Wisconsin’s cities need the state’s help to succeed.

“We may not agree on much, but we both love our communities and we both know we need the state to begin partnering with its local governments,” the mayors wrote in a joint op-ed.

Rhodes-Conway and Ponto accuse state lawmakers of both parties of disinvesting in Wisconsin communities. To exemplify the relative decline in state distributions to cities and villages, the mayors compared what each of their cities were receiving in shared revenue in 2003 to what they will get this year.

City 2003 2021 Brookfield Approx. $1 million $570,000 Madison $9.2 million $6.1 million

The went on to point out that while state lawmakers were cutting funding they were also tying the hands of city leaders looking to find new sources of revenue.

In their statement, Rhodes-Conway and Ponto detailed three actions they argue would allow Wisconsin’s cities and villages compete.

Reverse cuts in state aid to cities; Easing property tax levy limits, and; Allowing municipalities to create new revenue streams, such as a local sales tax, provided voters approve in a referendum

“Thriving municipalities are crucial to Wisconsin’s long-term economic success,” the op-ed continued. “To compete nationally and globally Wisconsin needs high quality communities that can attract and retain talent and enterprise and spur job creation.”

Without policy changes such as these, the mayors argue the quality of local services in their hometown and in cities and villages across the state will start to whither and with them, the state’s economic future as the communities become less attractive to people and businesses.

“A great state needs successful cities. The state Legislature must do more to help municipalities succeed,” they concluded.

