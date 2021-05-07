Madison Mallards to hold vaccinated and socially distanced seating sections

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Mallards will hold a vaccinated seating section option for fans this season, the team announced Thursday.

One section of the grandstand and one general admission section at the Great Dane Duck Blind will be available for fans who are fully vaccinated, meaning they are two weeks out from having received their second COVID-19 shot or only Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The team explained that the vaccinated section has seating that is not socially distanced and each section will have a minimum of 6-feet of distance from the socially distanced sections in the rest of the stadium.

Masks will also not be required in assigned seats of the fully vaccinated fan section, but fans must put one on if they enter common spaces and if they move around the stadium.

Fans must provide proof of their full vaccination and a photo ID when they enter. There are no children allowed in the vaccinated sections, as those under the age of 16 are not eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination sections and socially distanced sectioned tickets will both be on sale on May 15 when the Mallards put their first two weeks of the season on sale for single game tickets.

