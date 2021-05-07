Advertisement

Madison man named DNR 2020 State Natural Area Volunteer Steward of the Year

John Kessler, of Madison, was named the 2020 State Natural Area Volunteer Steward of the Year...
John Kessler, of Madison, was named the 2020 State Natural Area Volunteer Steward of the Year for his dedication to one of the prairie remnants of the Empire Prairies State Natural Area.(Department of Natural Resources)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was named the 2020 State Natural Area Volunteer Steward of the Year for his volunteer efforts, the Department of Natural Resources announced Thursday.

John Kessler was awarded the title for his work on the Empire Prairies State Natural Area, which is an 11-acre hilltop prairie. It is one of five remaining sites from a prairie that covered Dane and southern Columbia counties over 200 years ago, the DNR noted.

“This is a precious little gem that’s been left untouched because it is so far from farm buildings, so it has not been grazed or trampled,” said Kessler. “Working out here is soul-satisfying and gives me a place to go for a few hours to soak in nature.”

DNR State Natural Areas Volunteer Program Coordinator Jared Urban described Kessler as a “do-it-all” volunteer and can find projects to do no matter what the season it is.

“His attention to the site has improved the quality and reduced the risk that invasive will take over, which frees State Natural Area staff to work on other Empire Prairie sites,” said Urban.

The DNR continued, saying Kessler has removed brush from around cliffs and works to establish a native plant species there. He has worked year-round on the site and he logged over 250 hours at the prairie last year.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Cold temperatures bring the chance of frost and freezing conditions.
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty Conditions Threaten Plants
Legislators debate Gov. Evers's provisions in his budget proposal
Joint Finance Committee removes hundreds of provisions from Gov. Tony Evers’s budget
.
2 women freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff
Monona named safest city in Wis. for cyclists