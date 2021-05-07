Madison’s Art Fair on the Square tentatively rescheduled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art’s (MMoCA) Art Fair on the Square became the latest event to be rescheduled Friday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While the event is typically slated for the second full weekend in July, it is now tentatively scheduled for Sept. 25-26. The fair will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The museum explained their decision to delay the event was out of an abundance of caution for public health conditions, saying it hopes Public Health Madison & Dane County and other local health officials will deem conditions to be safe by then.

MMoCA’s Director of Events and Volunteers Annik Dupaty said the museum was excited for the artists and the community, but knew they had to be realistic this year.

“We know that Art Fair on the Square is one of the experiences that people think of as essential to living in and visiting Madison, and it’s an important income generator for the Museum, artists, and businesses in our city,” said Dupaty. “That being said, we are still in a pandemic and are proceeding with caution.”

The museum is advising future visitors to the art fair to wear masks and maintain social distancing, due to the large crowd expected to attend. There will also be fewer seating areas and stages than normal, as well as additional hand sanitation areas put in.

The fair will feature art, jewelry, clothing and furniture from artists and performers across the country.

This would be the 63rd year of the art fair.

