Advertisement

Monona named safest city in Wis. for cyclists

(WBKO)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona was named the safest city in Wisconsin for cyclists, according to a new report Thursday.

The YourLocalSecurity report notes that Monona also ranked forty-third in the country.

In the company’s 2019 report, Madison had ranked as twenty-fourth nationally.

The report compiled data from the Census, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and state reporting systems to break down data. They discussed bike commuters, fatal crashes and protected bike lanes, among other topics, as reasons for their rankings.

Boulder, Colorado was named the safest city in the nation for cyclists.

The group also noted that 2021 saw a spike in bike sales, with sales in the U.S. increasing by 200% this April compared to April 2020. Researchers believe this may be because of the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, as well as more people wanting to get outside and exercise.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

John Kessler, of Madison, was named the 2020 State Natural Area Volunteer Steward of the Year...
Madison man named DNR 2020 State Natural Area Volunteer Steward of the Year
Cold temperatures bring the chance of frost and freezing conditions.
First Alert Weather Day: Frosty Conditions Threaten Plants
Legislators debate Gov. Evers's provisions in his budget proposal
Joint Finance Committee removes hundreds of provisions from Gov. Tony Evers’s budget
.
2 women freed from ongoing Minnesota bank robbery standoff