Monona named safest city in Wis. for cyclists

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Monona was named the safest city in Wisconsin for cyclists, according to a new report Thursday.

The YourLocalSecurity report notes that Monona also ranked forty-third in the country.

In the company’s 2019 report, Madison had ranked as twenty-fourth nationally.

The report compiled data from the Census, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and state reporting systems to break down data. They discussed bike commuters, fatal crashes and protected bike lanes, among other topics, as reasons for their rankings.

Boulder, Colorado was named the safest city in the nation for cyclists.

The group also noted that 2021 saw a spike in bike sales, with sales in the U.S. increasing by 200% this April compared to April 2020. Researchers believe this may be because of the early days of the COVID-19 lockdown, as well as more people wanting to get outside and exercise.

