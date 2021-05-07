Advertisement

MPD: Unknown man offers girl a massage at a Madison park

The investigation is still ongoing.
(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Dept. is investigating after a girl reported an older man approached her Thursday evening at park on the near east side and asked if he could give her a massage.

The girl told investigators she was at Yahara Place Park, 2025 Yahara Place, around 7:30 p.m. when the man, who appeared to be in his 20′s, came up to her. Afterwards, she returned home and told an adult what happened, the police report indicated.

By the time officers arrived on the scene, the man had already left. Their investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by leaving a tip online at p3tips.com.

