Neighbors of Madison’s Raemisch Farm share vision for potential development

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The neighbors of Raemisch Farm on Madison’s north side are giving their input for a potential mixed-use development project.

According to the City of Madison, officials have received a request to rezone the farming land in the 4000 block of Packers Avenue. A preliminary plat, the city website wrote, seeks to create 124 single-family lots and seven lots for future multi-family or mixed-use development, among others.

Green Street, the St. Louis-based developer, joined city officials for a virtual neighborhood meeting Thursday night. Joel Oliver, the company’s managing director of development, unveiled revised plans for the roughly 65 acres of land. He said earlier this week, he met with neighbors organized as the Raemisch Farm Work Group.

“They included what we asked for on all accounts. Again, very receptive developer,” Michelle Ellinger, a member of the work group, said.

One of the group’s primary concerns, Ellinger explained, was whether the developer could preserve a stretch of land, known as the “school forest,” between Raemisch Farm and Lake View Elementary School. Ellinger said her family has tended to the forest, which is shared by students and community members.

“The oak trees are very very sensitive trees, and anything developed right against it will destroy the root system and potentially destroy the forest,” she said.

In the plan shared Thursday, Oliver included more than an acre of land between the school and Raemisch Farm to be given to the city, a move he said was based on the city’s recommendation. He said he is talking with Madison Parks to see how the development could make the stretch even larger and said more plots of “green space” were included in the plan.

“Of course we want development. We want places for people to live. We just want to make sure that it’s done, it’s done the right way,” Ellinger said. She added, she and other neighbors are committed to seeing the project through completion.

The developer’s final plan would go to the Plan Commission on May 19 then travel through a series of reviews by city officials.

