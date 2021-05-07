New UW Health clinic helps mothers return to physical activity after childbirth

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With Mother’s Day right around the corner, UW Health announced a new clinic to help mothers return to physical activity after childbirth.

The Active Moms Clinic has specialized physical therapy to those who are postpartum, the health system explained, even if the mother gave birth one or two years ago. Specialized treatments include those for pelvic and spinal therapy, as well as sports physical therapy.

Physical therapist Jenelle Deatherage says the clinic is meant to help mothers who are struggling to get back to physical activity or sports due to any changes or injuries that happened during pregnancy.

“We want to help mothers live the active lives they want and achieve their unique physical and athletic goals,” said Deatherage. “Whether a person gave birth three months ago or three years ago, we are here to support mothers and help them overcome barriers that have arisen since giving birth.”

UW Health continued, saying patients can be referred to the clinic, or reach out directly. Potential patients can call 608-828-6600 for more information.

