Advertisement

BREAKING: One person dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39, southbound lanes closed

All southbound lanes are closed
All southbound lanes of I-39 are closed while authorities investigate the fatal car vs....
All southbound lanes of I-39 are closed while authorities investigate the fatal car vs. pedestrian crash(Colton Molesky)
By Tim Elliott
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on I-39 Friday morning just beyond US Highway 151. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office tells us the vehicle involved as a semi-truck.

Dane County dispatch tells us the call came in around 3:45 a.m.

All southbound lanes on the interstate there are closed in the area while northbound lanes are now all back open.

It’s unclear why this person was out on the interstate. We are working to gather that information. The name of the person killed has not been released.

Colton Molesky NBC15 is live on the scene, stay with NBC15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Below average temperatures are expected through the weekend. Highs will be in the 50s each day.
FIRST ALERT DAY -Frost Likely Saturday Morning
VACCINE Q&A: Can I interact with someone who had COVID the same way I do with a vaccinated person?
Typically about 3.5 million truckers are on the road in the U.S., but during a pandemic experts...
Truck driving companies search for applicants amid shortage
Raemisch Farm is located in Madison's north side.
Neighbors of Madison’s Raemisch Farm share vision for potential development