BREAKING: One person dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39, southbound lanes closed

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead after they were hit by a vehicle on I-39 Friday morning just beyond US Highway 151. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office tells us the vehicle involved as a semi-truck.

Dane County dispatch tells us the call came in around 3:45 a.m.

All southbound lanes on the interstate there are closed in the area while northbound lanes are now all back open.

It’s unclear why this person was out on the interstate. We are working to gather that information. The name of the person killed has not been released.

Colton Molesky NBC15 is live on the scene

