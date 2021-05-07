Advertisement

Republicans move to reinstate work search requirement

Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans are moving to reinstate a requirement that unemployed people in Wisconsin search for work in order to qualify for benefits while they don’t have a job.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday he would support an effort to reinstate the requirement that was suspended by state officials last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Republican Sen. Steve Nass, who co-chairs the Legislature’s committee that has the power to reinstate the rule, said he wants to put it back in place by the end of the month.

The rule is currently slated to be reinstated in July.

