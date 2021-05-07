Advertisement

Rhinelander movie theater to host vaccine clinic and offer free popcorn

(KLTV)
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held Tuesday, May 11 at Rouman Cinema in Rhinelander.

Moderna and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be available to any person 18 years and older. The clinic is from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Rouman Cinema will be providing free popcorn to anyone who gets vaccinated.

Rouman Cinema is located at 3623, 1205 Lincoln St # A, in Rhinelander.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

(FILE)
5 spent shell cases found on Madison’s east side
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Seventh Ward shooting Thursday afternoon.
MPD investigating allegedly false 911 calls of shooting
John Stofflet
Happy Mother's Day, from NBC15 News
MPD: Woman’s car struck by bullet while driving
Special Olympics Wisconsin is searching for volunteers to help throughout the day.
Special Olympics Wis. track & field meet to be 1st in-person event since pandemic start