Solar energy jobs remain stable in Wisconsin despite national workforce decline

((Source: Pixabay/stock image))
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jobs in the solar energy industry of Wisconsin have remained stable throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, despite a national workforce decline, one new report finds Friday.

There was a 6.7% decline in the national workforce from 2019, the study from the 2020 National Solar Jobs Census declares.

On a national scale, there were 231,474 workers in the solar industry last year, which includes anyone who spends 50% or more of their time working on solar-related activities. In Wisconsin, jobs in this field went up from 2,871 in 2019 to 2,910 in 2020.

Wisconsin also ranks twenty-sixth nationally for all solar-related employment.

“Wisconsin’s cumulative solar capacity more than doubled in 2020,” said Heather Allen, RENEW Wisconsin’s Executive Director.

While there is growth happening, RENEW Wisconsin adds a significant workforce growth is needed to reach president Biden’s 100% clean electricity goal by 2035.

