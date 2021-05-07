Truck driving companies search for applicants amid shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Typically about 3.5 million truckers are on the road in the U.S., but during the Covid pandemic experts say most trucks don’t leave the lot.

“We’re seeing quite a shortage and it is obviously more than just a related area,” Loren Sailor, Wingra assistant general manager said.

Sailor and Nick Noll, sales manager, work for a Madison trucking and delivery company named Wingra.

“We’re currently operating now getting into the busy season and with pretty decent workload ahead of us. So we’re trying to ramp up as fast as possible,” Noll said.

Wingra is hiring for truck drivers, but they explained applications aren’t pouring in.

“We’ve never seen a gap of applicants like this before, and this is definitely out of the ordinary,” Sailor said.

Officials said less drivers transporting goods means more challenges meeting demand.

The National Tanker Truck Carriers association credits the shortage to a lack of qualified drivers. Applicants need a commercial drivers license requiring more training behind the wheel.

Wingra company officials said they’re putting their faith in advertising hoping to draw in new workers.

“We’re trying to go onto different advertising avenues, offering signup bonuses and incentivize people to come in and apply,” Sailor said.

