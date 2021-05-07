Advertisement

U.S. Chamber of Commerce calls for immediate end to $300 extra unemployment benefit

It argues the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work.
(WECT)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is calling for Washington to immediately stop paying out-of-work Americans an extra $300 a week in unemployment benefits.

It argues the boost in government aid is giving some recipients less incentive to look for work.  

The business group said Friday that the supplemental unemployment benefit, part of the Biden administration’s efforts to support the pandemic-ravaged economy, results in about one in four recipients taking home more in unemployment pay than they earned when they were employed.

The statement follows the release of a report showing the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs than expected in April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

COVID cases and deaths are at the lowest point in month in the U.S.
Pfizer seeks full FDA approval
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
US job growth slows sharply in sign of struggles
April's jobs number show economic recovery from the pandemic still has a way to go. (Source:...
US hiring slows, latest job report slows
FILE — In this May 6, 2020 file photo, the Statue of Liberty is visible behind refrigerator...
NYC still storing COVID-19 victims in refrigerated trucks