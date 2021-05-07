UW Madison Humanities building repair project officially requested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A project request has officially been submitted for repairs to the George L. Mosse Humanities Building on University of Wisconsin- Madison’s campus.

UW said an engineering review found potential structural concerns in the northwest part of the building, requiring immediate attention. UW specified that an expansion joint located on the 6th floor of the building had failed, making it unsafe.

“I think in a short term we have to make sure it’s safe so we have to make sure we do the things required for safety so part of the reason that additional study is done is to better understand if there’s further concern,” said interim associate vice chancellor of facilities planning and management Robert Cramer.

The first, second, sixth and seventh floors of the building’s northwest side have been closed since April 30. Students and staff at UW are allowed in other parts of the building.

The cost of the repairs is still being determined.

Plans to take care of “urgent repairs” to UW’s Van Hise Hall began in early April, after a large concrete slab fell from the third floor of the building. Gov. Tony Evers authorized emergency work on the building on April 8 in order to protect public health, welfare and safety.

