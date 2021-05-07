Advertisement

Verona High teacher named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

(Storyblocks)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Area School District is celebrating one of its own – Kabby Hong – being named a Teacher of the Year for the state of Wisconsin.

An English and AP Language and Composition teacher at Verona High School since 2004, Hong learned he won Friday during a virtual call with State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor and the three other recipients.

District Superintendent Dean Gorrell called the win a “remarkable honor” for Hong and the district, pointing out that Hong is the first Verona Area School District teacher ever to win.

“We could not be happier for Kabby to have received this designation and wish him well as he represents the profession throughout the next school year,” Gorrell continued.

Hong’s road to victory began in February, the district explained, when he received the Herb Kohl Fellowship. Those recipients then go on to the next round, in which four teachers are selected that will represent public education in the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

For students only, the commencement ceremony is in-person on Saturday in Camp Randall.
UW-Madison graduation weekend gives boost to downtown businesses
Madison Wisconsin - Capitol Building
Republicans move to reinstate work search requirement
Emergency vehicles at Oneida Casino complex
Officers who shot and killed Oneida Casino complex shooter identified
Photo: Michael Holzworth
Flags to fly at half-staff on May 15 to honor fallen law enforcement officers