Verona High teacher named Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Area School District is celebrating one of its own – Kabby Hong – being named a Teacher of the Year for the state of Wisconsin.

An English and AP Language and Composition teacher at Verona High School since 2004, Hong learned he won Friday during a virtual call with State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor and the three other recipients.

District Superintendent Dean Gorrell called the win a “remarkable honor” for Hong and the district, pointing out that Hong is the first Verona Area School District teacher ever to win.

“We could not be happier for Kabby to have received this designation and wish him well as he represents the profession throughout the next school year,” Gorrell continued.

Hong’s road to victory began in February, the district explained, when he received the Herb Kohl Fellowship. Those recipients then go on to the next round, in which four teachers are selected that will represent public education in the upcoming school year.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.