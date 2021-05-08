Advertisement

16-year-old starts off birthday with getting driver’s license and COVID-19 vaccine

A 16-year-old celebrated his "Sweet 16" by getting his driver's license and COVID-19 vaccine.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Turning 16 years old this year doesn’t just mean teens can get their driver’s license. Now, it also means they are eligible to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, which is exactly what 16-year-old Jackson did on his birthday.

UW Health posted on Facebook Friday that Jackson celebrated his Sweet 16 by getting his first COVID-19 vaccine.

Health system staff greeted Jackson and his family when they arrived by singing happy birthday to him.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young adults age 12 and older by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

