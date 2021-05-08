Advertisement

5 spent shell cases found on Madison’s east side

(FILE)
(FILE)(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers recovered five spent shell casings Friday night on the city’s east side.

Police officers noted in an incident report that a weapons violation happened around 9:45 p.m. on the 700 block of Mesta Lane.

MPD found five shell casings, but says there are no injuries reported.

Madison police is still investigating this incident and asked anyone with information to reach them at 255-2345. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014 or reach out online.

