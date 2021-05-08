Advertisement

Bison to be relocated from national parks to protect resources

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The National Park Service will be culling or relocating bison herd over the next three to five years from the Kaibab Plateau in order to protect park resources.

The National Park Service said no lethal culling took place in 2020 and operational details of the process are being worked out.

The Grand Canyon National Park is working to reduce its bison population to under 200 in order to protect its resources from the bison population.

The agency noted it conducted a corralling and relocating operation in 2019 where 31 bison were transferred to the InterTribal Buffalo Council. These bison were later taken to the Quapaw Tribe in Oklahoma, which concluded the Grand Canyon’s program for relocation of this animal.

