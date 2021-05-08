Cloudy Mother’s Day; Rain Nears the State Line

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A big storm system will rock portions of the Midwest & central Plains on Mother’s Day. The bulk of the rain passes South of the NBC15 viewing area. However, some of the rain gets close to the State Line and may drift a bit farther North.

Clouds have rolled in ahead of a developing low on the Plains. While rain is struggling to reach the ground, temperatures are holding steady in the 50s. Lows drop into the upper 30s tonight. A few light showers are possible for south-central Wisconsin tonight. A more steady rain is likely farther Southwest of Madison and towards the State Line. Mother’s Day will get off to a wet start in Illinois as well as the Chicagoland area.

As temperatures fall, there is an opportunity for some of the rain to change over to a wintry mix near the State Line for a time. Clouds remain overhead for Mother’s Day and temperatures only climb into the mid 50s. A few light showers are possible on the backside of the system, but they won’t pose a washout risk.

After being a bit cooler on Monday, sunshine starts to break out mid-week as high-pressure rolls in. Highs will climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The weather pattern gets more bumpy late-week. Expect some rain chances heading into next weekend.

