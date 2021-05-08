Dane Co. Sheriff David Mahoney retires after 40-year career

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After four decades in law enforcement, Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney celebrated his last day with the department Friday, calling it a “semi-retirement.”

Mahoney has spent nearly his entire career with Dane County Sheriff’s Department, spending time as a detective before being elected as sheriff in 2006. He has served as sheriff for the last 14 years, calling it “the best job in the world.”

“It’s truly been a labor of love. There’s never been a day I didn’t like coming to work,” he explained.

During his time as sheriff, Mahoney pushed for several criminal justice reforms, including more humane conditions in the Dane County Jail. He also advocated for more resources for mental health and substance abuse treatment.

“The people who are living within our jail, who are entwined with the criminal justice system, are really our neighbors,” he explained, adding, “Social justice [and] embracing reforms, I hope to stay involved in those issues through community engagement.”

Mahoney is moving on to a new role with American Family Insurance. He said he is looking forward to continuing to serve the community and advocate for change.

Kalvin Barrett will replace Mahoney as sheriff. Mahoney said despite the difficult environment for law enforcement, he is confident Barrett and the rest of the department can succeed.

“I care deeply about these people, they are the best, and they have made a commitment to service and that’s what we need more of in this profession,” he said.

Barrett will be sworn in Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.