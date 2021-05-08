Advertisement

Diaz powers Marlins to 6-1 win over reeling Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter throws during the first inning of the team's...
Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Brent Suter throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Isan Diaz hit his first career grand slam and the Miami Marlins defeated the reeling Milwaukee Brewers 6-1.

Miguel Rojas had two hits and scored three times for the Marlins, who have won four straight.

Milwaukee lost its sixth straight and fell to 0-5 on its seven-game road trip.

Trevor Rogers gave up one run and four hits in five innings while striking out six and walking two.

The left-hander and three relievers retired 14 consecutive batters until Adam Cimber, in his second inning of work, hit Avisail Garcia to start the ninth.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
Text messages between a Madison woman and her mom make it on “The Tonight Show”
Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Friday football blitz higlights
Friday Football Blitz: Final Week
Houston Rockets' Kenyon Martin Jr. drives to the basket between Milwaukee Bucks' Bryn Forbes...
Bucks beat Rockets 141-133, tie Nets for 2nd place in East
The Duck Pond stadium (Source: WMTV)
Madison Mallards to hold vaccinated and socially distanced seating sections
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing