ALERT DAY - Freezing temperatures and widespread frost Saturday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Saturday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY. Freezing temperatures and widespread frost are expected Saturday morning. With the growing season under way, the freezing temperatures and frost could damage or kill temperature-sensitive plants and crops. A FREEZE WARNING is in effect until 7 a.m. for Marquette and Green Lake Co. and until 8 a.m. for Juneau and Adams Co. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. for the rest of the area.

Frost/Freeze Alerts (WMTV NBC15)

Freezing temperatures and frost will likely not be a problem Saturday night or Sunday night. However, frost will be possible Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Frost & Freeze Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Saturday is going to be mostly sunny and cool may day. Despite a ton of sunshine, high temperatures will only be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be about 5-10 degrees below where they should be for this time of year. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day. However, any chance of rain should hold off until late this evening or tonight.

Saturday's Yard Work Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

A storm system will pass to our south Saturday night into Sunday morning. There will be the potential for rain tonight into Sunday morning for some parts of the area. Madison and points south towards the WI-IL state line will likely have the best rain chances this weekend. With dry air in place, most places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin probably won’t see much rain. With the storm system passing well to our south, the best rain chances and the heaviest rain will likely stay south of Wisconsin. Low temperatures Saturday night into Sunday morning will range from the mid 30s to near 40 degrees. With the cooler temperatures in play, it’s not out of the question that a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain Saturday night. No accumulations or travel impacts are expected.

HI-RES Future Radar Sunday 12AM (WMTV NBC15)

Light rain will still be possible Sunday morning, especially for places along and just north of WI-IL line. The chance of rain will taper off later Sunday morning or early Sunday afternoon. Much of Sunday afternoon should be dry if your Mother’s Day plans with mom take you outside. Mother’s Day will be mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures will only in the mid to upper 50s. There will be the potential for more scattered rain showers Sunday night.

Mother's Day Forecast (WMTV NBC15)

Rainfall totals will Saturday night through Sunday will depend on where you are. Madison and points south towards the WI-IL border could see up to a 0.5″ of rain, while places north of Madison towards central Wisconsin probably won’t see any rain.

Rainfall Potential Saturday-Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

The start of the workweek will be mostly cloudy and cool. High temperatures on Monday will be in mid 50s. Temperatures will drop well into the 30s Monday night into Tuesday morning. Areas of frost will be possible by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will start to rebound and be more seasonable towards the middle or the end of the workweek,. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. There will also be a chance of rain towards the end of the week.

Forecast Highs - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.