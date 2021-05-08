Advertisement

Friday Football Blitz: Final Week

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 7, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Week 7 of Friday Football Blitz will close out a full school year of high school football.

In NBC15′s Game of the Week, Madison West Club Football faced Milton.

The club team had been undefeated this season and Milton started off the night 5-1.

The game in Milton was also the senior night for the Madison West Club Football Team.

“This Friday I’m looking at leaving everything on that field,” said senior Michael Vorlander. “Every last bit of it. And I am playing football in college but high school that’s a different story. Memories are made in high school.”

Madison West Club Football went out this season having never lost a game, beating Milton 28-6.

See the full results of games from across Wisconsin on NBC15 Sports' Scoreboard.

