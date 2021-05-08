Madison leaders, state advocacy groups hold ‘Votercade’ to promote voting rights

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - State officials, local officials and Wisconsin advocacy groups met Saturday to hold a “Votercade” to raise awareness around protecting the right to vote.

The event specifically was to push Congress to pass the For the People Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, The Washington, D.C. Admission Act and to eliminate the filibuster, according to organizers of the event.

In Madison, people also spoke out against legislation in several states that they said is intended to make it harder for people to vote, especially minorities and other marginalized communities.

Madison was one of more than 100 cities who participated in simultaneous votercades across the country for National John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Day.

Organizations who led the votercade included the Wisconsin State Conference of Branches- NAACP, the League of Women Voters of Dane County and the Urban League of Greater Madison.

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Madison Mayor Satya-Rhodes Conway and Alder Joe Maldonado of Fitchburg were also included in the list of speakers.

“The right to vote, further, the ability to easily access the ballot, is an essential part of our democracy,” said Maldonado. “By making voting accessible, we are living up to what our country says that it is supposed to be. Those who seek to strip away that access are in action stripping away a cornerstone of democracy.”

The national event was organized by the Transformative Justice Coalition.

