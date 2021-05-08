Memorial Union Terrace opens to all Monday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Memorial Union Terrace will reopen to the general public Monday for the first time since 2019.

Anyone can visit the terrace through the east side doors starting at 9 a.m. Monday and no reservations are required, the terrace announced.

The terrace chairs returned for just the UW community on April 14 and customers needed to present a green status on their Badger Badge in order to visit.

The terrace was also open during the UW Madison commencement weekend, May 7-9, for students to make reservations for themselves, family and friends.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are also required to wear face masks.

Terrace staff also note that carry-in food and beverages are not allowed, but customers can order food at the terrace.

There are no pets allowed at the Memorial Terrace, with the exception of service animals, staff added.

More about the 2021 Terrace season is available here.

