Advertisement

Memorial Union Terrace opens to all Monday

Courtesy: Wisconsin Union
Courtesy: Wisconsin Union(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Memorial Union Terrace will reopen to the general public Monday for the first time since 2019.

Anyone can visit the terrace through the east side doors starting at 9 a.m. Monday and no reservations are required, the terrace announced.

The terrace chairs returned for just the UW community on April 14 and customers needed to present a green status on their Badger Badge in order to visit.

The terrace was also open during the UW Madison commencement weekend, May 7-9, for students to make reservations for themselves, family and friends.

Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests are also required to wear face masks.

Terrace staff also note that carry-in food and beverages are not allowed, but customers can order food at the terrace.

There are no pets allowed at the Memorial Terrace, with the exception of service animals, staff added.

More about the 2021 Terrace season is available here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Several local bison ranchers are in Washington lobbying for a new bill aimed to clarify meat...
Bison to be relocated from national parks to protect resources
The IRS extended the tax filing deadline due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin income tax filing deadline less than two weeks away
WITI Fox 6 2016
Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners
(FILE)
5 spent shell cases found on Madison’s east side