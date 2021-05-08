Advertisement

Milwaukee police providing locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

WITI Fox 6 2016
WITI Fox 6 2016(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWUAKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police are providing free steering wheel locks to residents who own some models of Kias and Hyundais.

Police say those vehicles have increasingly been targeted by thieves.

The Journal Sentinel reports any Milwaukee resident who can provide proof of ownership can contact any Milwaukee police district to receive a lock.

The effort is made possible by a donation from the Milwaukee Police Foundation and O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The wheel locks are reserved for Kias models from 2011 or later and Hyundais models from 2015 or later.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect robs employees at Madison Culver’s
Brad Murphy at Madison West Club Football practice
Madison West head football coach learns of firing from job listing
Owen Charles
TEEN FOUND: 16-year-old Mount Horeb teen located
One person is dead after being struck by a semi on I-39 South on May 7, 2021.
One dead after being hit by semi-truck on Interstate 39
John Craig Schmutzer, 24
New details revealed in last year’s Devil’s Lake homicide

Latest News

Several local bison ranchers are in Washington lobbying for a new bill aimed to clarify meat...
Bison to be relocated from national parks to protect resources
The IRS extended the tax filing deadline due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Wisconsin income tax filing deadline less than two weeks away
Courtesy: Wisconsin Union
Memorial Union Terrace opens to all Monday
(FILE)
5 spent shell cases found on Madison’s east side