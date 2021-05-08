Advertisement

More than 6,900 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19

Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady decline.(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 6,900 people in Wisconsin have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, the state’s top health agency reports Saturday.

The Department of Health Services notes 20 Wisconsinites have died from COVID-19 in the department’s latest update of its data dashboard, bringing the total number of deaths ever reported in the state to 6,904.

DHS also confirmed 525 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, continuing a downward drive of the state’s seven-day rolling average for new cases to 566. That’s the lowest the seven-day average has been since April 3, when it was at 567 cases.

There have been 602,790 COVID-19 cases ever reported in the Badger State.

DHS reports the number of average daily cases among health care workers in Wisconsin is trending downward, with an average of 60 cases reported Friday. At its peak, the average number of cases was recorded at 2,186 on Nov. 7, 2020.

Forty-seven people were also admitted to Wisconsin hospitals with COVID-19 Saturday.

Nearly 37% of Wisconsinites complete COVID-19 vaccine series

DHS data indicates nearly 37% of Wisconsinites have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series Saturday as just over 44% of residents have received at least one dose.

More than half of Iowa County residents have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, DHS notes. About 51.6% have received at least one shot and 41.6% have completed their vaccine series. This puts Iowa Co. in second in terms of first doses administered in south central Wisconsin counties.

Dane County leads in the state and the south central region at 61.1% of its residents with at least one dose.

There were 154,864 vaccine doses administered this week, making it more than 93,000 fewer doses than what was administered the week before.

