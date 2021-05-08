Advertisement

MPD investigating allegedly false 911 calls of shooting

By Juliana Tornabene
May. 8, 2021
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating 911 callers who allegedly gave false reports of a shooting Friday night to police.

Police officers were called around 8:35 p.m. to the 400 block of Cherry Hill Drive in the West District after a caller told UW Madison Police dispatch that two people were shot inside of a residence, according to an incident report. Officers said the caller also told them that the suspect wanted to take their own life.

Madison PD officers created a perimeter around the scene while the Madison Fire Department also staged to make the area safe. MPD continued, saying another caller told officers that they heard more shots fired.

MPD officers were able to contact the residents where the incident was reported, who were safe. MPD believes the reported incident was false, as well as the additional caller’s claim of hearing shots fired.

MPD is following leads on these false 911 calls and is looking to make contact with the original caller.

