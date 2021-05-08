MPD: Woman’s car struck by bullet while driving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman told Madison Police Department officers that her vehicle had been struck by a bullet while she was driving early Saturday morning, after hearing what she thought was just fireworks.

According to the police department report, a woman was turning westbound around 4 a.m. from Mineral Point Road to South Gammon Road when she heard what she thought were fireworks.

The woman stopped at a gas station to look at her vehicle, police continued, and the woman then saw that her car had been hit by a bullet.

The woman was not injured, MPD added.

