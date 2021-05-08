Reward doubles after 18 cats shot and killed in Dunn Co.

DUNN CO., Wis. (WEAU) - The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for abandoning more than 50 cats.

The Dunn County Humane Society is also offering a $5,000 reward for a combined reward of $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

A total of 34 cats have been found alive and 18 found shot and killed in rural Dunn County since the sheriff’s office and humane society first responded to the incident around 11 p.m. on April 27.

After the initial incident, several more cats were found in the following days but the humane society believes all the cats were abandoned the same night. The cats were found in two separate locations, about a mile apart, in the southwest corner of the township of Spring Brook.

Though traumatized, all of the cats taken to the humane society are expected to be ok including one with a gunshot wound to the back.

“The horror these cats and kittens experienced as they were abandoned—and many callously killed--is unthinkable. The suffering of these cats is taking an emotional toll on the incredible staff of the Dunn County Humane Society,” said Megan Nicholson, Wisconsin state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We’re incredibly thankful the Dunn County Sherriff’s Office is fully investigating this crime and hope the reward helps find the person or people who committed this appalling act.”

The Dunn County Humane Society has put 22 of the 34 recovered cats up for adoption. Each one is named for a character in a Dr. Suess book. People interested in applying to adopt a cat can contact the Dunn County Humane Society at (715) 232-9790 or fill out an application online.

The Dunn County Humane Society and the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-232-1348 or visit dunncocrimestoppers.com to submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.