Special Olympics Wis. track & field meet to be 1st in-person event since pandemic start

EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Special Olympics Wisconsin track & field athletes are participating in the organization’s first major in-person event Sunday since the start of the pandemic.

The organization expects nearly 100 participants to compete in running, walking, wheelchair racing, jumping and throwing sports.

Special Olympics Wisconsin noted that there will be COVID-19 safety protocol in place, which include health screenings, physical distancing and mask wearing.

Track meets will also run in a modified, stationed approach to limit interaction between participants. Teams will be scheduled together and rotate through different stations to finish their sports, Special Olympics continued.

The event will start at 8 a.m. Sunday at the Edgerton High School track and end by 5 p.m. that night.

Athletes who qualify for a modified State Track Meet can attend on June 26 at Lawrence University in Appleton.

