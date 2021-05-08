Advertisement

States scale back COVID-19 vaccine orders as interest in shots wanes

By Associated Press
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — States across the country are dramatically scaling back their COVID-19 vaccine orders as interest in the shots wanes, putting the goal of herd immunity further out of reach.

Officials in Wisconsin have asked for just 8% of their federal allotment of doses for next week.

Iowa has rejected 70% of its allotment next week. Kansas asked for less than 9% of its allotment this past week.

Illinois plans to ask for only 9% of its allotment next week. Health officials say most people who want to get vaccinated have been able to find shots, resulting in softening demand.

But according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only 32% of the nation’s population has been fully vaccinated.

